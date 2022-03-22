Ingredients
- 3 large aubergines each cut into 6 slices (lengthways)
- Sesame oil for frying you can also use rapeseed
- 5 shallots or 1 large onion finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 stick lemongrass bashed
- 1 tsp tamarind paste
- 4 tbsp soya sauce
- 2 tins coconut milk
- 2 tbsp syrup eg maple, agave or 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp vegan stock powder
- Juice of 2 limes
Spices
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- Pinch ground cloves
- Pinch fennel seeds
Instructions
- Either fry the aubergine slices on each side until golden with a little oil and salt OR pre-heat the oven to 180ºC (fan)/350ºF/Gas Mark 4, lightly coat the slices in oil and a sprinkle of salt and roast them until golden (around 15 minutes on each side), turning once. Set aside. (Note: we charred ours on a griddle pan first – a few minutes on each side)
- Lightly fry the shallots/onion with the fennel seeds in the sesame oil until soft and golden.
- Add the crushed garlic and fry for a further minute.
- Add all the spices, stir and fry for another minute.
- Add the coconut milk, tamarind paste, lemongrass, soya sauce, stock powder, syrup/sugar. Bring to the boil and then simmer to reduce for around 20-30 minutes.
- Adjust the flavour to your taste, adding more soya sauce, syrup or lime juice (if necessary).
- Remove the lemongrass before serving. Serve with rice and optional extras.
