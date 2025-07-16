This 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower is the perfect dinner when you want something hot, crispy, and packed with flavor. The sauce is sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. The fried cauliflower is golden and crunchy, then coated in syrupy orange glaze.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It takes just 30 minutes to make and tastes better than takeout. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full meal that feels like comfort food.

Make this sticky orange cauliflower dish when you’re craving something rich but still plant-based. The orange sauce mixes tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes with fresh orange juice. A quick cornstarch slurry thickens it into a sticky coating that clings to each bite.

The crispy coating uses aquafaba instead of eggs, making it totally vegan. You can also bake the cauliflower instead of frying for a lighter version.

Make your 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower

This sticky vegan orange cauliflower is crispy, sweet, and just a little spicy. It cooks in 30 minutes and tastes like takeout, but fresher. Perfect for weeknights when you want comfort food with crunch and a punchy citrus glaze. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 1 cup (186 g) white rice

2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth

¾ cup (170 ml) aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas)

1 cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) cornstarch divided

½ cup (60 g) all-purpose or brown rice flour

2 tsp (10 g) sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 (2-lb [900-g]) bag cauliflower florets

2½ –3 cups (590–710 ml) canola or avocado oil for frying Orange Sauce 3 cloves garlic

1 tbsp (15 ml) oil

1 heaping tsp minced ginger

½ tsp red chili flakes

1 cup (240 ml) orange juice

¼ cup (60 ml) gluten-free tamari or soy sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) agave nectar

½ tsp sriracha

2 tbsp (30 ml) water For Serving 2 green onions

2 tbsp (30 g) white sesame seeds FRESH TIPS! Make it healthier – Preheat the oven to 450°F (232°C). Place the dredged and coated cauliflower florets on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden and crisp. This will increase the cook time. Most canned chickpeas include ¾ cup (180 ml) of aquafaba, but some have closer to ½ cup (120 ml). I recommend having two cans on hand just in case.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

