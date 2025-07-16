X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

30-Minute Vegan Sticky Orange Cauliflower

If you love a Chinese takeaway but want to save money, you can easily make this dish at home

By

2 Minutes Read

30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night - Media Credit: Megan Sadd
This 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower is the perfect dinner when you want something hot, crispy, and packed with flavor. The sauce is sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. The fried cauliflower is golden and crunchy, then coated in syrupy orange glaze.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It takes just 30 minutes to make and tastes better than takeout. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full meal that feels like comfort food.

Make this sticky orange cauliflower dish when you’re craving something rich but still plant-based. The orange sauce mixes tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes with fresh orange juice. A quick cornstarch slurry thickens it into a sticky coating that clings to each bite.

The crispy coating uses aquafaba instead of eggs, making it totally vegan. You can also bake the cauliflower instead of frying for a lighter version.

Make your 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower

This sticky vegan orange cauliflower is crispy, sweet, and just a little spicy. It cooks in 30 minutes and tastes like takeout, but fresher. Perfect for weeknights when you want comfort food with crunch and a punchy citrus glaze.
30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (186 g) white rice
  • 2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth
  • ¾ cup (170 ml) aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas)
  • 1 cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) cornstarch divided
  • ½ cup (60 g) all-purpose or brown rice flour
  • 2 tsp (10 g) sea salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 (2-lb [900-g]) bag cauliflower florets
  • –3 cups (590–710 ml) canola or avocado oil for frying
Orange Sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil
  • 1 heaping tsp minced ginger
  • ½ tsp red chili flakes
  • 1 cup (240 ml) orange juice
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) gluten-free tamari or soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) agave nectar
  • ½ tsp sriracha
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) water
For Serving
  • 2 green onions
  • 2 tbsp (30 g) white sesame seeds
FRESH TIPS!
Make it healthier – Preheat the oven to 450°F (232°C). Place the dredged and coated cauliflower florets on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden and crisp. This will increase the cook time.
 
Most canned chickpeas include ¾ cup (180 ml) of aquafaba, but some have closer to ½ cup (120 ml). I recommend having two cans on hand just in case.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

heading/author

The Author

Megan Sadd

Megan Sadd is the chef and photographer behind Carrots & Flowers, an inspired vegan blog and one of the top plant-based cooking resources on Facebook. After working behind the scenes as a producer on some of cable television’s most popular shows, Megan stepped into the kitchen and in front of the camera to show the world how delicious and fast vegan cooking can be. With a focus on creating easy recipes with complex flavors such as 20 Minute Vegan Quesadillas and Tomato Spicy Tuna Sushi, Megan launched Carrots & Flowers in 2015 to help transitioning vegans make the switch. Her dynamic recipe videos and easy cooking tutorials quickly built a broad community of Carrots & Flowers foodies who often describe her recipes as “life-changing.” Megan’s work has been featured by Thrive magazine, Vegan Life magazine, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Best of Vegan and feedfeed. Almost as comfortable on a comedy stage as she is in the kitchen, Megan loves balancing the sheer absurdity of being alive with the joy and responsibility of life as a new mom. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and three cats, where she’s probably sitting in traffic, admiring cloud formations and thinking about vegan cheese.

More by Megan Sadd

