This 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower is the perfect dinner when you want something hot, crispy, and packed with flavor. The sauce is sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. The fried cauliflower is golden and crunchy, then coated in syrupy orange glaze.
This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It takes just 30 minutes to make and tastes better than takeout. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full meal that feels like comfort food.
Read more: Creamy Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash And Spinach Dhal
Make this sticky orange cauliflower dish when you’re craving something rich but still plant-based. The orange sauce mixes tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes with fresh orange juice. A quick cornstarch slurry thickens it into a sticky coating that clings to each bite.
The crispy coating uses aquafaba instead of eggs, making it totally vegan. You can also bake the cauliflower instead of frying for a lighter version.
Make your 30-minute vegan sticky orange cauliflower
Ingredients
- 1 cup (186 g) white rice
- 2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth
- ¾ cup (170 ml) aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas)
- 1 cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) cornstarch divided
- ½ cup (60 g) all-purpose or brown rice flour
- 2 tsp (10 g) sea salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 (2-lb [900-g]) bag cauliflower florets
- 2½ –3 cups (590–710 ml) canola or avocado oil for frying
Orange Sauce
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil
- 1 heaping tsp minced ginger
- ½ tsp red chili flakes
- 1 cup (240 ml) orange juice
- ¼ cup (60 ml) gluten-free tamari or soy sauce
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) agave nectar
- ½ tsp sriracha
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) water
For Serving
- 2 green onions
- 2 tbsp (30 g) white sesame seeds
Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.
Read more: Butter Beans In Tomato, Olive, And Caper Sauce Is An Easy Weeknight Meal