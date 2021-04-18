Reading Time: < 1 minute

A petition seeking to protect marine life, created by the directors of the hit documentary, Seaspiracy, has been suspended by the Thai government.

Supporters are outraged and calls have been made for filmmakers Ali and Lucy Tabrizi to ‘expose them more’.

Seaspiracy petition

The Ministry Of Digital Economy and Society blocked the Seaspiracy petition due to ‘illegal acts’. This is in accordance with the Computer-Related Crime Act 2007, the Thai government agency claims.

Viewers alerted others to the news on social media.

One called on the directors to ‘expose them more’, in relation to the Thai government and its fishing practices.

Despite the Thai government’s suspension, the Seaspiracy petition has secured over 350,000 signatures worldwide – in less than a fortnight.

Ali and Lucy are urging the UK government to create and enforce ‘no-catch zones’ to protect part of the ocean from industrial fishing.

A US fishing industry body also kicked back against the film

Thailand’s fishing industry

Seaspiracy shon a spotlight on illegal fishing practices including slavery across the country’s fishing industry.

Despite this, Greenpeace Thailand claimed data featured in the film is ‘outdated’. Additionally, labor in Thai fisheries has ‘changed for the better’, the charity added.

It joined a host of Thai organizations and news outlets in claiming the film misrepresented the industry

However, it accepted the country could still make improvements on fishing more sustainably.

