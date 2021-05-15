Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sustainable vegan energy drink brand, Tenzing, has unveiled a tree planting scheme to combat air pollution in the UK capital, London.

The Plants Against Pollution campaign involves creating natural tree ‘barriers’ in spots where pollution is especially high.

It is hoped the scheme will ensure people out exercising are less affected by harmful pollution levels.

Plants Against Pollution

Tenzing launched an air tracker two years ago and has since compiled a database of popular running, cycling and walking routes.

Based on the data, the company worked out where the most urgent areas were. Now, it is planting evergreen trees and shrubs in those areas.

The scheme is in partnership with Imperial College London.

The university’s Senior Air Quality Analyst, Andrew Grieve, said: “Combining our pollution data with Tenzing’s running data has opened up a new view of where and when runners are most exposed in the capital.

“A network of green running routes across the city would mean runners get more of the benefits of exercise and less of the pollution which is the best of both worlds.”

Air pollution

Following lockdown restrictions in the UK, Tenzing reports decreased air pollution levels.

This is largely good for people’s health – especially among asthma sufferers – as air pollution can lead to respiratory problems.

However, the data also found that outdoor exercise had increased by 15 percent – meaning more people are exposed.

Tenzing Founder, Huib van Bockel, spoke of the power of plants. He said: “We know plants nourish us on the inside. And, now we’re using them to protect us from outside hazards too.”

The first location for the tree barriers will be Elephant and Castle roundabout in SE1.

Tenzing is working with local borough councils across the city to further roll out the campaign.