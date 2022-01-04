Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mercedes-Benz is adorning new vegan interiors inside some of its vehicles, with the acquisition of a bio-based silk material.

It comes in partnership with AMSilk GmbH, a German firm that produces the biotech vegan silk.

Together, they will develop sustainable car door pulls in Mercedes-Benz’s latest electric vehicle, the VISION EQXX.

Mercedes-Benz

The car giant unveiled the new vehicle just yesterday, with promises it offers efficiency at an “entirely new level.”

“Driven by the idea of zero impact on our planet and a highly responsible use of green energy, we inspired our engineers to go above and beyond,” the company explained in a statement.

And, it’s the sustainable materials used that are lowering the car’s carbon footprint.

AMSilk’s vegan silk claims to be 100 percent biodegradable, recyclable, and zero waste.

Its featuring inside the VISION EQXX will be the first time the material is used in the automotive sector.

According to the company, it “provides a solution to the car industry whose need to replace petroleum-based content by natural, bio-based materials is increasingly growing.”

Vegan fabrics in modern cars

In a statement sent to PBN, AMSilk CEO Ulrich Scherbel said: “We are extremely proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz on the technology program VISION EQXX.

“…Amid a fresh wave of ambitious climate pledges, we are proud to be playing a leading role in providing solutions for a zero-waste future.”

It’s not the first time Mercedes has featured vegan fabric inside its vehicles.

Last year, the company featured an innovative wood called Karuun in its VISION AVTR. And upon working closely with Formula 1 champion – and vegan advocate – Lewis Hamilton, the firm revealed plans to go carbon-neutral.

By 2039, Mercedes is eyeing developing an entirely carbon-neutral passenger car fleet as it continues its sustainability efforts.