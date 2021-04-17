Reading Time: 2 minutes

Marks and Spencer has come under fire after it unveiled a program to introduce 30 million bees onto UK farms to produce honey and ‘boost pollination’.

The backlash comes over claims the plans could put pressure on species of wild bees. In turn, this could have adverse effects on the nation’s biodiversity.

Marks and Spencer plans

The major supermarket’s plan is to collaborate with British farmers by launching the bees across 28 farms over the next five years. The national Farming with Nature scheme will see the beehives installed this summer.

The program will ‘improve produce quality’ and help farmers ‘become more resilient’ in terms of the environment, the company stated.

It also said it will ‘help protect the future of these all-important pollinators and the planet’.

Additionally, it will be part of one of the supermarket’s largest multimedia campaigns, Fresh Market Update. This is in order to assure customers of its ‘highest welfare standards’.

Backlash over bees

Whilst Marks and Spencer claims the program will ‘help’ the environment, The Guardian painted a different picture. The news outlet claimed the scheme in fact backfires.

Moreover, it claimed the plans could in fact cause detrimental effects on ecosystems and in particular, wild bees.

It came after a host of environmental experts voiced their fears for the wider bee population, many species of which are already in decline.

Steven Falk is a wild bee expert. He called on the supermarket to rethink the program, tweeting: “Did you know what wild pollinators do two-thirds of the UK’s crop pollination?

‘Did you know that saturating the landscape with honey bees harms them?”

‘Beewashing’

Another branded it ‘environmentally damaging’, whilst others called it ‘beewashing’. The term is a play on greenwashing, which is when companies create a false impression about being environmentally friendly.

Marks and Spencer responded to Steven’s query, amongst several of others with the same statement.

It reads: “Honeybees are only part of the story. Our Farming With Nature program puts a wider focus on biodiversity, including encouraging natural habitats and pollinators. Our hives are carefully located in small groups. And none of our bees are imported.”

Why vegans don’t eat honey

Many vegans avoid honey. This is because it’s made by bees. Additionally, it is their only food source. Moreover, a decline in bee populations spells disaster for the environment. This is widely agreed among scholars and experts.

Additionally, bees are often abused in the mass production of honey. Their wings are cut off, hives smoked out, and wings and legs can be torn off.

The supermarket unveiled a ‘Bee Blog‘ to document the project.

Marks and Spencer was contacted for comment