Leading vegan charity, Viva! has relaunched its Vegan Now environmental campaign following the impact of COVID-19 and raging climate crisis.

It comes after the original campaign hit the headlines after top lawyer and Viva! patron Michael Mansfield called for meat to be banned in order to save the planet.

Vegan Now

Going vegan is ‘the single biggest’ thing you can do to help curb your environmental impact, Viva! claims.

As a result, the campaign offers useful guides to try veganism for a week. The charity said it felt it was its ‘duty’ to relaunch following the devastating impact of COVID-19.

The campaign includes a video, directed and edited by PBN Co-founder Robbie Lockie. It garnered more than one million views since its first release in 2019.

It stresses the importance of stopping animal agriculture and deforestation in order to save the earth’s ecosystems and stop continued species extinction.

Moreover, it depicts a countdown and states: “Time is running out.” Viva! says animal farming is at the ‘heart’ of these catastrophes.

Environmental campaign

Will Sorflaten is Viva!’s campaign manager.

In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “There has never been a more important time to talk about animal agriculture and the devesting impact it is having our health and our planet.

“Going vegan is the single biggest action an individual can take to combat climate change. Vegan Now is a campaign designed to inform, inspire and empower people.

“Our aim is to make going vegan as easy and delicious as possible. It’s time to go vegan, now!”

Viva!

Following the campaign, Viva! is running several events this year.

The first will focus on educating people about the dangers of animal agriculture.

Next, in July, the charity will visit five UK cities to hand out free vegan burgers. It is hoped this can demonstrate how meat alternatives are both ‘delicious’ and better for the planet.

Lastly, in November over the COP26 conference Viva! is planning to join thousands of other campaigners in calling on world leaders to go vegan.

You can find out more about the environmental campaign here