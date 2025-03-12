X
Environment Other News

Amazon Rainforest Cut Down To Build New Road For COP Climate Summit

The Amazon plays a crucial role in protecting our planet

By

3 Minutes Read

Amazon rainforest trees taken from below Amazon deforestation is a significant environmental threat - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Tens of thousands of acres of the Amazon rainforest are being felled to make room for a four-lane highway ahead of the COP30 climate summit, according to reports. 

COP30 is set to take place in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025. The United Nations Climate Change Conference will bring together around 50,000 people, including world leaders, from across the globe. 

The new road is intended to ease traffic into the city, officials have said. While the Brazilian government has claimed the road is “sustainable,” with bike lanes, solar power, and animal crossings, the news has been met with outrage from locals and environmental groups. 

The Amazon plays a critical role in absorbing carbon. But when the land is deforested, carbon is released back into the atmosphere. A report published last year stated that the rainforest is at a tipping point and could soon become a permanent source of carbon, rather than a carbon sink. The vast majority – up to 91 percent – of Amazon deforestation is linked to animal agriculture. Land is primarily cleared to build cow farms or grow soy, 77 percent of which is fed to farmed animals around the world. 

Read more: Amazon Rainforest Faces ‘Unprecedented Stresses’ As Tipping Points Near

COP summits fall short on environmental protection

Men walking into the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo Last year’s COP conference frew criticism for serving climate-damaging foods

COP has increasingly come under fire for apparent failings in its goal of increasing environmental protections. Advocates have long criticized the summits for not leading to significant concrete action, and the conferences themselves also often have an adverse effect on the planet.

World leaders tend to travel to the summit on private jets, for example, with 291 private flights being linked to the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023. 

COP has also repeatedly sidelined – and mostly completely ignored – animal agriculture, despite a recent peer-reviewed study naming it as the most environmentally damaging industry on earth. 

Last year, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, meat and dairy products were incorrectly labeled as vegan, and genuine plant-based options were extremely limited. In contrast, high-emission foods like beef, lamb, and dairy are widely available at COP conferences. 

Read more: Brazil Is Expanding Its Beef Exports – What Does This Mean For The Amazon?

Tagged

amazon

amazon deforestation

brazil

climate

cop

environment

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active