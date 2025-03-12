Amazon Rainforest Cut Down To Build New Road For COP Climate Summit

Tens of thousands of acres of the Amazon rainforest are being felled to make room for a four-lane highway ahead of the COP30 climate summit, according to reports.

COP30 is set to take place in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025. The United Nations Climate Change Conference will bring together around 50,000 people, including world leaders, from across the globe.

The new road is intended to ease traffic into the city, officials have said. While the Brazilian government has claimed the road is “sustainable,” with bike lanes, solar power, and animal crossings, the news has been met with outrage from locals and environmental groups.

The Amazon plays a critical role in absorbing carbon. But when the land is deforested, carbon is released back into the atmosphere. A report published last year stated that the rainforest is at a tipping point and could soon become a permanent source of carbon, rather than a carbon sink. The vast majority – up to 91 percent – of Amazon deforestation is linked to animal agriculture. Land is primarily cleared to build cow farms or grow soy, 77 percent of which is fed to farmed animals around the world.

COP summits fall short on environmental protection

SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo Last year’s COP conference frew criticism for serving climate-damaging foods

COP has increasingly come under fire for apparent failings in its goal of increasing environmental protections. Advocates have long criticized the summits for not leading to significant concrete action, and the conferences themselves also often have an adverse effect on the planet.

World leaders tend to travel to the summit on private jets, for example, with 291 private flights being linked to the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

COP has also repeatedly sidelined – and mostly completely ignored – animal agriculture, despite a recent peer-reviewed study naming it as the most environmentally damaging industry on earth.

Last year, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, meat and dairy products were incorrectly labeled as vegan, and genuine plant-based options were extremely limited. In contrast, high-emission foods like beef, lamb, and dairy are widely available at COP conferences.

