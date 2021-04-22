Reading Time: 2 minutes

Online vegan supermarket, TheVeganKind (TVK) has launched a tree planting initiative to help offset CO2 emissions. It’s also launched a new education platform to help spread awareness of ecological issues.

Each time a customer does a shop on the website, the company will plant a tree. This is in partnership with Ecologi, an environmental organization that funds reforestation projects.

TheVeganKind’s eco-drive

So far, the supermarket has planted 2,343 trees and contributed to vast carbon reduction as a result.

For customers to take part, all they have to do is carry out online orders as usual.

In addition to the new scheme, it launched a new page on its online platform:TVK Planet.

Here, it plans to spread awareness of environmental issues such as climate change.

Sustainability

CEO and Co-founder Scott McCulloch told PBN: “With veganism and the reduction of climate change being so intrinsically linked – our planet and environment are very important focus areas for us at TVK.

“We have a corporate social responsibility, which we take really seriously.

“Having a climate-positive workforce, as well as planting a new tree for every customer order – this really feels like the basics for us, and happening not a moment too soon.

“We are going to be writing more regularly about sustainability, climate change issues, and the general environment to ensure that our platform is used to shine a light on these important topics on a daily basis.”

Online vegan supermarket

TVK has seen tremendous growth since it was started as a subscription service in a two-bedroom flat.

Husband and wife team Scott and Karris McCulloch founded it in 2013. Now TVK stocks over 6,000 products. Moreover, In 2020, it upgraded to a larger facility and continues to expand.

Just earlier this month, TVK announced it secured a £3.5 million investment.

You can check out TVK’s new planet page on its website here