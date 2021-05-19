Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oatly is expected to be valued at a staggering $10 billion at its initial public offering (IPO) on the US stock market this week.

The eagerly awaited IPO has been in the works for around a year.

British financial service, Hargreaves Lansdown revealed the company is expected to start trading tomorrow.

Oatly’s eagerly awaited IPO

The announcement marks the first chance for UK investors to buy shares in the Swedish plant-based dairy company.

Moreover, investors will be able to deal shares once the market goes live. Oatly is offering almost 65 million shares.

Released documents indicate multiple investors, including The Malmo and Scottish management company Baillie Gifford, according to Bloomberg.

The major media organization predicted the Oatly IPO valuation last February.

Back then, it claimed sources had informed: “Deliberations are ongoing and details on size and timing of the listing could still change”.

Oatly are world famous for their cheeky and sarcastic advertising.

Oatly controversy

High-profile investors in Oatly include talk show host Oprah Winfrey and actress Natalie Portman.

The brand received criticism after it sold a stake to a group of investors led by the private equity consortium, Blackstone.

As a result, the $400 million funding package prompted boycott calls.

This is because Blackstone is linked to alleged involvement in Amazon deforestation, and its founder has donated to Donald Trump in the past.

However, Oatly told Plant Based News it felt the investment was ‘required’ in order to progress the plant-based movement.