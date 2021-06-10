Reading Time: 2 minutes

Plants by de, the first vegan restaurant of Deliciously Ella is soon set to open following the roaring the plant-based powerhouse brand’s roaring expansion.

Ella Mills is the businesswoman behind the brand, which has grown exponentially over the past decade.

Now, the ‘dream’ restaurant just off London’s Bond Street is just days away from opening.

Deliciously Ella’s vegan restaurant

The site will reform Mills’ delicatessen, which has been closed for over a year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, she said she spent ‘a lot of that time reflecting’ on how to transform the outlet into the restaurant of her dreams.

It will be a ‘home of plant-based foods’, and show off how ‘innovative and delicious plant-based food can be’, she said.

Bookings are open online ahead of the opening on June 16.

Plants by de

The menu, which can be downloaded online, features a host of small plates as well as mains.

Offerings include asparagus ceviche, baked celeriac carpaccio, and vegan scallops made with king oyster mushrooms.

Additionally, larger plates include cauliflower schnitzel and wild nettle risotto.

There is also a separate breakfast menu, which features blueberry pancakes, oat milk porridge, and scrambled tofu rancheros.

Prices range from £6-£13 for small plates and £13-£16 for larger plates.

Deliciously Ella brand

Soon after launching her first book, Mills brought her husband Matt to help expand the business, who is now the CEO.

There have been a further five book releases since then. And, the pair unveiled an app consisting of recipes, workout videos, and wellness tips.

Now, they sell products in their thousands across UK stores from Holland & Barret to Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

They include healthy snacks from energy balls to on-the-go bars, granola, and crackers.

You can book a table at Plants by de here