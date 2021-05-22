Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spanish dairy manufacturer, Pascual, has announced the ‘first-ever’ global incubation program to expand projects within the cell-based dairy market.

Mylkcubator will be run by the company’s new Corporate Venture unit. Moreover, it hopes to support startups that ‘disrupt the dairy value chain’.

And, it will offer an alternative to dairy products using cellular agriculture.

Cell-based dairy

The program, which is run in partnership with food tech firm Eatable Adventures, launches this month. And, it will soon make selections from a host of cell-based dairy start-ups.

This will allow smaller companies and entrepreneurs to test their products in research and development facilities.

Pascual’s goal is to enroll ten start-ups that use fermentation and cell-based technology.

If successful, the start-ups will be in with the chance of being incorporated into Pascual’s future business operations.

‘Future of food’

Gabriel Torres Pascual hopes the company can help establish the best ‘future of food’, such as by helping start-ups expand technology

Director of Innovation Gabriel Torres Pascual says the inspiration comes from an ‘innovative spirit’ in genes within the family-owned business.

In a statement sent to PBN, Gabriel said: “It comes from the attitude that my grandfather instilled in us of being nonconformist.”

This involves ‘dreaming big and daring to take risks’.

Pascual added: “This is how Pascual Innoventures was born with a long-term vision and the purpose of giving the best for the future of food.”

Declining meat and dairy industry

The program’s launch comes after the think tank RethinkX predicted a ‘collapse’ of the meat and dairy industries by 2030. Secondly, it is set to follow a continued boom in plant-based protein.

Co-author Catherine Tubb said: “The industrial livestock industry is one of the oldest, largest, and most inefficient food-production systems in the world.

“Modern ingredients and the foods are about ten times more efficient across the board – from land and water use, to feedstock consumption and energy use.”

Moreover, the predictions see a ‘death’ in demand for cow-derived products. Reports also indicate the UK is drinking half the milk it did in 1974.

You can find out more about the Mylkcubator program here