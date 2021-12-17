Reading Time: 2 minutes

Veganuary will soon be here. The pledge program urges people to try going vegan for the 31 days of January, and this year there is an extra focus on the environment. As ever, major celebrities and brands are jumping on board to support the cause and propel the plant-based movement.

This year, the likes of Venus Williams, Jane Goodall, and Joanna Lumley are backing the challenge for the first time.

Celebs back vegan calls

Actor, presenter, and all-around national treasure Lumley described all pledgers “angels.”

In a statement, she added: “Veganuary’s mission is to make the world a kinder, safer, happier place for all, which makes their January campaign utterly irresistible.

“I’m in awe of every single person taking part for the climate, our rivers and oceans, forests and wild places, animals and people.”

Among the other celebs making their Veganuary debut are the recently appointed New York mayor, Eric Adams and rock legend Bryan Adams. Dragon Den’s Deborah Meaden is also partnering as an ambassador.

Several of these well-known names have donated some of their favorite vegan recipes to the campaign cookbook. All participants will receive one.

A look ahead to Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022 witnesses continued expansion on an international scale. Now, India is joining the UK, US, Germany, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina as a campaign hub.

With the climate crisis on the minds of many this year, especially following COP26, Veganuary is shining a brighter spotlight on the impact of our diets on the environment.

Head of communications at Veganuary is Toni Vernelli. She told PBN: “Although changing our diets is crucial to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, it can seem daunting.

“Signing up to Veganuary makes it much easier as our free pledge is full of helpful tips and advice.”

You can sign up to the Veganuary pledge here