The renowned reggae band UB40 has announced the launch of a limited-edition organic vegan wine named after their iconic number one hit, Red Red Wine.

This is in celebration of their 2021 tour, and in partnership with drinks company Eminent Life.

Red Red Wine

The Red, Red Wine has already received gold at the Concours Challenge Millesime Bio 2020.

This comes ahead of its release on May 11, where it will be available for £24.50.

It’s a blend of Merlot and Petit Verdot and described by Eminent Life as velvety and deep in color.

Leading wine periodical Wine Enthusiast already commended the product, claiming it’s rich in ‘attractive fruits’ with fine tannins.

UB40

The band is made up of Ali Campbell and Terrance Wilson, who is better known under his stage name, Astro.

Campbell said: “We have always wanted to release our own Red Red Wine and we’re very excited to finally be doing this.”

Moreover, Astro added that inspiration came as the pair are always looking to achieve ‘balance and harmony’, just like in their music.

In a statement sent to PBN, Eminent Life founder Jerome Jacober said: “I am delighted with the exceptional partnership between Eminent Life and UB40. It has been a pleasure and honor to work with Ali and Astro.”

The drinks company celebrates the arts, and as a result, it creates limited edition products with musicians.

Celebrity wine releases

UB40 aren’t the first stars to launch their own wine. Other celebrities and musical figures are releasing their brands in increasing numbers.

Among them are The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, of Dancing With The Stars.

The pair launched Fresh Vine Wine earlier this year with a view to promoting a balanced healthy lifestyle without missing out on ‘delicious wine’.

Additionallylly, Cara, Chloe, and Poppy Delevingne launched a sustainable prosecco brand that is certified vegan too.

You can order a bottle via Eminent Life here