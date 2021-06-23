Reading Time: < 1 minute

Singer and television personality Peter Andre has apologized for letting his teenage daughter swim with captive dolphins on holiday.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ star came under fire from animal advocates.

Peter Andre

Andre revealed in his New! column that he was sent a letter from PETA. It came after he posted a video of his daughter Princess whilst on holiday in Portugal this month.

According to the organization, the practice of swimming with the animals is ‘traumatic’, as they’re taken from the wild and placed in confined conditions.

Whilst it had been a ‘dream’ of his daughter’s, Andre said hadn’t considered the ethical implications that came along with it, The Mirror reported.

The original video, which has since been deleted, shows a shocked Princess burst into tears in shock following the dream surprise.

Peter vs. PETA

According to the outlet, he wrote: “It was a case of Peter vs PETA recently after I revealed I had edited footage of Princess swimming with dolphins in Portugal when I was contacted by them.”

However, the organization wasn’t ‘necessarily having a go’, he added,

Andre continued: “Initially, I just thought, ‘wouldn’t this be a brilliant experience for my daughter as it’s her dream?

“But when PETA sent me a letter, I realised the extent of the damage done to dolphins in captivity. You can either turn a blind eye or become educated and spread the word so everyone else is aware.”

‘I’m not going to get everything right every time’, he added, and accepted he had ‘made a mistake’.