British rock legend Paul McCartney took to Instagram to encourage his 3.5 million followers to watch the hit documentary, Seaspiracy.

He joins a long line of celebrities encouraging more people to rethink their eating habits by watching the film, which debuted on Netflix in March.

Paul McCartney

The Beatles’ icon shared the film’s launch post via his stories.

He said: “Have you seen the incredible Netflix program Seaspiracy? It is a very strong documentary on fishing that everyone should watch.”

McCartney also directed followers to the film’s website, which calls for more people to shift to a plant-based diet in order to help the planet.

The 78-year-old has long called for people to ditch meat. Moreover, the musician is behind the Meat-free Mondays scheme created alongside his daughters, Mary and Stella.

Seaspiracy’s impact

Directed by Ali and Lucy Tabrizi and produced by Cowspiracy‘s Kip Andersen, the debut vowed to uncover the ‘war being waged’ on the world’s oceans.

It follows the pair as they journey across the world and record the shocking impacts industrial fishing has on marine life.

The team said it will ‘radically transform the way we think about conservation forever’ – and since then, a slew of celebrities have voiced their support of the message.

They include the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Bryan Adams, Florence Pugh, and Tessa Brooks.

Additionally, One Direction star Liam Payne admitted the documentary pushed him to become more sustainability-minded.

He said he was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the exposé.

Global petition

Moreover, the Seaspiracy directors launched a petition urging global leaders to protect the world’s oceans.

Within just two weeks, signatures skyrocketed to more than 500,000 worldwide.

‘Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans, and our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet’, the petition reads.

Ali Tabrizi told PBN it marked just the start of ‘a global shift’.

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition here