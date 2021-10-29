Reading Time: < 1 minute

Famous TV chef Nigella Lawson has made some interesting comments about veganism in a recent interview.

The 61-year-old said while she ‘gets the point’ of veganism, she has ‘the teeth for meat’.

After trying a plant-based diet for two weeks, the food writer added she ‘couldn’t be vegan’.

Nigella Lawson on veganism

The Cook, Eat, Repeat author recently sat down with The Sunday Times in an interview about her eating habits headlined ‘I cracked on vegan diet’.

She ‘needed’ eggs suddenly, since abandoning meat and dairy for a fortnight.

Upon claiming she doesn’t ‘see the point’ in veganism, Lawson affirmed her views via Twitter.

She said: “I just want to say, concerning the quote published in the ST, I actually completely get the point of veganism.

“And while I admire those who can follow a vegan diet. I don’t see the point in making going vegan the only commendable change.”

Famous chefs endorsing veganism

Despite Lawson’s comments which have left many vegans divided on social media, there have been positive moves from her fellow British TV chefs in recent months.

For example, Jamie Oliver revealed he will either reduce or completely remove meat from ‘most’ his recipes.

While Gordon Ramsay became the spokesperson for a vegan milk brand, his views on veganism have been equally conflicted over the years. He’s said in the past that chefs ‘must adapt’ to the rise in veganism.