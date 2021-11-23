Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forthright vegan campaigning couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are calling on people to adopt a turkey this Thanksgiving. “Leave them off your plates,” they said in a release to Farm Sanctuary, an organization that rehomes animals after suffering at the hands of the food system.

Upon visiting their own rescued turkeys this year, the pair stressed the importance of looking out for animals “in this season of giving.”

The actors are longtime supporters of Farm Sanctuary, which runs an Adopt a Turkey program. As part of it, donations are put forward to continue the care of rescued turkeys and help raise awareness.

“Turkeys are emotional, intelligent, and social animals. It’s chilling that more than 68 million turkeys will be brutally slaughtered and eaten during the holiday months alone,” Phoenix and Mara said.

Supporting the program not only helps rescue animals caught in the “brutal” factory farming system, but protests “animal agriculture’s immoral treatment of workers. And, its dominating role in accelerating the climate crisis,” they added.

The famed couple recently signed a letter urging US President Joe Biden to allow “pardoned” turkeys to be rehomed at Farm Sanctuary.

It follows the annual tradition of presidents saving one turkey as a mark of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite leaving millions to die.

The event took place last Friday, where Biden “pardoned” two birds named Peanut Butter and Jelly.

You can adopt a turkey at Farm Sanctuary here