Two former Hollyoaks co-stars have opened a vegan donut store this week. Claire Cooper and Emmett Scanlan, who is similarly well-known for his part in Peaky Blinders, are celebrating the recent launch of their city center store, The Doughnut Whisperer in Chester, UK.

Vegan donut store

In partnership with local baker Stephanie Reid, the husband and wife team launched the business earlier this year.

Since April, donut fans have been able to order online, but only via pre-arrangement, the Chester Standard reports.

However, now, the solely plant-based and homemade goods can be bought fresh in-store at Rufus Court.

Cooper said the couple had “always dreamed” of opening a drop-in shop. And now she claims it’s become a “vegan hotspot.”

“We’re a local and Chester homegrown business and we know how much people here love new inviting spots offering quality, tasty treats and we can’t wait to serve them,” she added.

‘Hollyoaks’ stars

Cooper played Jacqui McQueen in the soap, and husband Scanlan was known for his role as Brendan Brady.

Their partnership has adorned great business success, with The Doughnut Whisperer scooping them a top award from PETA as the ‘Best Vegan Donuts’.

Upon announcing the launch of the business earlier this year, Scanlan said he was “so proud” to bring customers “the UK’s finest donuts.”

He is an outspoken supporter of the health benefits of plant-based diets.

Upon speaking to his thousands of Instagram followers last year, he announced he was “the strongest, heaviest, and healthiest” he had ever been.