Daring Foods, a plant-based chicken brand that rapper Drake is an investor in, has expanded onto a health foods marketplace.

The company announced its debut on Thrive Market just a month after it revealed it had raised a successful multi-million dollar funding round.

Daring Foods

The Drake-backed range consists of Original Pieces, Original Breaded Pieces, Lemon & Herb Pieces, and Cajun Pieces.

Moreover, they come frozen in an 8oz pouch and boast a high protein content. To cook, simply add the vegan chicken to a pan from frozen.

The expansion comes after the rapper helped raised a staggering $40 million investment in the latest funding round. Other supporters include D1 Capital Partners, Palm Tree Crew, and Maveron, among others.

Daring Foods claims to be ‘the only’ clean label plant-based chicken that delivers on taste, pull-apart texture, and feel: whilst cooking exactly like the real thing.

Drake-backed vegan chicken

Drake-backed Daring Foods’ vegan chicken comes in four flavors

Thrive Market

Now, customers can find the four plant-based chicken via the Thrive Market website.

The marketplace offers healthy foods with a view to making them accessible for everyone at affordable prices. Currently, it is only available to US consumers.

‘A better market offers food as it should be: made of real ingredients, safe for the environment, fairly priced, created for your needs, and delicious’, the company claims.

Via the service, customers sign up for a membership deal in order to access various sustainable food and lifestyle products. Moreover, members can build their own box and bundle of chosen products.

Daring Foods’ products are available at $6.49 per pouch on Thrive.

