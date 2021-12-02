Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rapper Cardi B has launched a “game-changing” dairy-free whipped cream: and it’s infused with vodka.

In partnership with Starco Brands, the cream – aka Whipshots – is designed to add a “playful twist” to any drink, dessert, or party.

Cardi B’s dairy-free whipped cream

“Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said in a statement.

And it’s Cardi that “led” the creative direction, the WAP singer was proud to say her products are “one-of-a-kind.”

100% NON-Daily….Diarrhea and bubble guts FREE https://t.co/K8m4MnIJMy — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

For the launch, Whipshots is releasing 500 cans a day via its online store in Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel.

Each contains 10 percent ABV. In daily “whip drops,” customers can sign up to try and secure a bottle.

Whipshots

As of this month, the alcoholic product is available to buy online in three sizes: 50ml ($5.99), 200ml ($13.99), and 375ml ($19.99).

Whipshots is rumored to be vegan. Though neither the rapper nor the brand are yet to publically confirm whether this is true, despite some media outlets claiming it to be.

The website also features a selection of recipes to use the non-dairy whipped cream in, accompanied by a video tutorial with the rapper herself.

For the vanilla flavor there is Fire Island, and Naughty or Nice. Then, for mocha, Money Moves, and for caramel, there’s the Cardi Cocoa.

Starco Brands describes itself as an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company, with other food and drinks products including popcorn.

You can find out more about Whipshots here