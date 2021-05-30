Reading Time: < 1 minute

Actor Genelia Deshmukh is helping deliver 100,000 plant-based meals to people caught in India’s second COVID-19 wave.

This in partnership with the global non-profit, Million Dollar Vegan.

Million Dollar Vegan

The Bollywood star is assisting Million Dollar Vegan in its quest to help Indian people suffering from the pandemic as it sweeps through the country.

Moreover, the charity is donating meals to key workers, shelters, and low-income families across nine Indian cities.

It comes after India reached 30 million COVID-19 cases in a huge second wave and the highest death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, there are vaccine shortages across the region, Reuters reports.

India COVID-19 crisis

Via Instagram, Deshmukh said: “India has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is up to us to do whatever we can to help…

“Not only is the food delicious and nourishing for those who need it so desperately, but we are also introducing the idea that plant-based nourishment is the only way forward for this earth, the animals, and ourselves.

Deshmukh is proud to help serve plant-based food to people in need

Genelia Deshmukh

Last year, Deshmukh launched her own plant-based meat brand with her actor husband, Riteish.

Imagine Meats secured backing from The Good Food Institute India. Earlier this year she hinted on Instagram it would be ‘coming soon’.

However, details around the eagerly awaited launch are yet to be released.

Celebrity endorsement

Deshmukh isn’t the only celebrity to endorse the campaign. Others include Joanna Lumley and Bryan Adams.

Lumley told PBN: “Million Dollar Vegan is preparing and delivering a two-pronged miracle: bringing delicious and nourishing food to those who need it so desperately…

“And, introducing the idea that plant-based nourishment is the way forward for the planet and its people.”

You can find out more about Million Dollar Vegan here