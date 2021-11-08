Reading Time: < 1 minute

A host of celebrities including Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Sadie Sink, and Natasha Lyonne are calling on US president Joe Biden to allow “pardoned” turkeys to reside at Farm Sanctuary.

Every year, the president takes part in a ceremonial pardoning for Thanksgiving. Here, a bird is rescued from slaughter in a tradition started by George H.W Bush.

And this year, celebrities hope the rescued turkey can be rehomed at the renowned animal sanctuary, Farm Sanctuary.

It’s also hoped that people can rethink killing and eating turkeys over the holidays and beyond.

Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix

Among the other celebrities urging President Biden to honor the pardon are Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, and Mayim Bialik.

They form a petition scaling 1.6 million signatures with Farm Sanctuary, a shelter for farmed animals.

It reads: “Animals receive quality care from experienced caregiving teams at our sanctuaries in California and New York, And, they are allowed to live out their lives in peace and safety.

Celebrities saving turkeys

“Modern turkeys have been genetically altered to grow exceptionally fast and large. And, they require specialized attention, which birds pardoned by previous presidents haven’t received.

“As we approach the holiday season – meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill – we hope you’ll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys.

“Here, they will have the opportunity to dust bathe, feel grass beneath their feet, enjoy a robust social life, and receive personalized care.

“We would be happy to open our doors to anyone in your administration. Or, the poultry farmers themselves to see what a beautiful life these spared turkeys will experience at Farm Sanctuary.”

You can sign the petition here