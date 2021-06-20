Reading Time: < 1 minute

Billie Eilish baked vegan cookies during her cover interview for Rolling Stone.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter recently met with journalist Brittany Spanos to discuss her relationship with fame, moving out of her childhood home, and ‘letting go’ of her old self.

Billie Eilish X Rolling Stone

Eilish, who’s been vegan for seven years, made plant-based and gluten-free peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies while discussing her parents.

“She’s reading off an old recipe displayed on a food-stained printout that has clearly been well-utilized over the years,” the interview states.

“Eilish used to make them whenever she was sad. ‘It was a therapeutic thing for me’ she explains.”

‘I’ve been vegan for seven years’.

Why she went vegan

This isn’t the first time Eilish has referenced her vegan lifestyle during interviews.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, actor Orlando Bloom asked the 19-year-old why she went vegan.

Billie Eilish replied: “I am vegan. I’ve been vegan for – damn – seven years.

“I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry, which I already knew about… But once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back.

“And now, even though I have lots of friends who eat dairy and meat and I never want to tell anybody what to do – I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going off in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

Read the full Rolling Stone interview here