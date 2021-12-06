Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish is following in the footsteps of other iconic animal advocates by scooping a monumental PETA award.

The 19-year-old becomes the younger person to be awarded the animal charity’s Person Of The Year 2021.

Billie Eilish

Notable advocacy efforts include urging luxury fashion designer Oscar de la Renta to ditch fur. This was in exchange for wearing one of the label’s gowns at the Met Gala, where vegan meals were served for the first time this year.

The star also launched her first vegan perfume just months ago, made entirely without animal products or testing. And, unveiled two leather-free Air Max trainers with Nike.

It was a combination of these that led PETA to crown the musician their top for this year. It’s also because she “never stays silent about animal protection,” the organization revealed.

Commenting on the news, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said: “Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over. For meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk.

“PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”