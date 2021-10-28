Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan activists are hijacking hand sanitizer stations outside meat and fast-food stores with fake blood. It’s hoped the ‘caught red-handed’ scheme will encourage people to rethink their food choices and go vegan.

Hand sanitizers filled with fake blood

Activists took to south London this week, where they positioned hand sanitizer stations outside McDonald’s and KFC outlets, as well as a butchery.

As customers left venues in Brixton and Clapham high street, they went to clean their hands only to be met with fake blood.

While many were shocked, others welcomed the stunt. And one shopper reportedly said they would consider cutting down their meat intake.

The activists, known only as Jane and Gaby, said the point was to leave people’s consciences stained as well as their hands.

Moreover, McDonald’s and KFC were chosen as meat features heavily on their menus.

Activists encourage public to go vegan

In a statement sent to PBN, the activists said: “We thought that if the government isn’t going to take the climate crisis seriously and the role that the consumption of meat plays in this, then we would have to get the general public to take notice.

“We thought hand sanitizing stations were perfect as it taps into a current everyday behavior.

“And, also doubles up as a metaphor to show that the responsibility of eating less meat is in everyone’s individual hands.”