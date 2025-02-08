Veganuary Prepares For China Launch After Record Year

Veganuary has celebrated racking up 25.8 million signups and participants for 2025, another year in which its numbers increased. Having expanded its global presence wider than ever, the organization is now readying itself to launch in China for the first time, with the sister campaign V-March.

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that first launched in January 2014. Founders Jane Land and Matthew Glover had the idea to create the initiative that supports people curious about trying a vegan lifestyle and diet for the first month of the year. The second year in 2015 saw 12,800 signups. Now, the campaign has seen sign-ups in every country on earth except North Korea.

Read more: 20 Easy Veganuary Recipes

The expanding global presence saw Veganuary initiate new campaigns in Canada, Peru, and Malaysia, collaborating with organizations native to these parts of the world. As in previous years, the campaign attracted strong support from a number of celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, Woody Harrelson, and Ainsley Harriot, and the website continues to list the likes of Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix as ambassadors.

Adobe Stock Veganuary saw a huge reach in 2025

Other big moments for the 2025 initiative saw Olympic rowing champion Imogen Grant urging people to take part, and ambassador Chris Packham sending a public message to fellow presenter Jeremy Clarkson to try Veganuary to help his heart health issues.

Read more: AI Predicts Most Of World Will Be Vegan By 2075

China expansion

The Veganuary story continues post-January this year, as it is expanding into China for the first time in 2025. Mangchun Sanyue ( 茻春三月), roughly translated to Vegan Spring March or V-March, is launching in collaboration with the China Vegan Society. This March edition of the vegan challenge has been created to reflect the Chinese calendar and the Lunar New Year, falling between late January and early February. Over 50 Chinese businesses have committed to launch and promote new plant-based products for V-March, with more expected to follow suit.

Jian Yi, Founder & CEO of China Vegan Society, said: “China boasts extraordinary plant-centred culinary traditions. We have more reasons than ever to celebrate those traditions amid all the health, ecological, and ethical crises we are struggling with today. Inspired by the amazing transformative power Veganuary has shown in changing people’s lifestyles for the better, we hope V-March will open up opportunities for people in China and others of Asian descent around the globe who observe the lunar New Year.”

Veganuary’s Toni Vernelli added: “As people become more aware of the impact our food choices have on the health of our planet, attitudes towards plant-based eating are changing everywhere and Veganuary’s friendly, non-judgmental, just-give-it-a-go-for-a-month-and-see-what-you-think approach has played an instrumental role in this shift.”

Read more: Chris Packham Calls For Jeremy Clarkson To Try Veganuary