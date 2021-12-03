Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s not just vegan Christmas food that top brands are bringing out this December. So for you scrooges out there, don’t worry. In fact, we’ve totaled a list of some exciting plant-based food launches, from vegan pepperoni hints at Domino’s, Tate’s new cookie range, and LikeMeat’s buffalo wings.

Here are the latest releases you need to watch out for!

Domino’s hints juicy vegan launch…

American pizza chain, Domino’s, is reportedly bringing vegan pepperoni to its UK menu next year.

The new Vegan PepperonNAY is set for launch in January 2022, in line with upcoming Veganuary.

This was revealed by two top vegan social media accounts, Accidentally Vegan and Vegan Food UK, which posted sneak peeks of the new item on Domino’s menus.

It comes a year after the pizza favorite launched the Vegan Margherita and Vegan Vegi Supreme, alongside a vegan version of its Garlic & Herb dip.

Vegan Food UK is an online organization sharing vegan food news, reviews, vlogs, and more. It operates across multiple social media platforms, with a Facebook group, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Instagram account.

LikeMeat’s vegan chicken product rolled out in US

Plant-based chicken brand LikeMeat is taking its newly launched Chick’n Wings to Sprouts stores across the US.

Debuting late last month, the Wings have a crispy coating and “bone-free” meaty texture that includes a vegan buffalo sauce.

Emily Klooster, marketing vice president at Like Meat confidently claims LikeMeat is the only brand “making plant-based wings with a taste and texture guaranteed to leave even the biggest meat-loving fan craving more.”

Customers can find the Wings in the freezer aisle in Sprouts. It comes in a Family Pack, priced at $16.99.

Violife celebrates US expansion

Leading vegan cheese brand, Violife, is expanding its product offerings across the US following consumer demand.

Several products are set for new shelves inside the likes of Sprouts and Whole Foods. Grill Me (Halloumi), for example, is being rolled out this month in Sprouts alongside Smoked Gouda Slices.

And Mexican Shreds will be adorned in Whole Foods stores across December too.

It comes just after the brand has released its Vegan Festive Collection fit for all cheeseboards this Christmas in the UK.

North American bakery Tate’s launches vegan cookie range

“At long last,” Tate’s Bake Shop has announced the launch of a vegan cookie line. Available online and in Whole Foods among other select retailers, customers in the US and Canada are set for some sweet dairy-free treats.

The new series features Vegan Chocolate Chip and Vegan Vanilla Maple made entirely from plant-based goods.

Doozy Pots deploys vegan gelato in hundreds of stores

Vegan ice-cream brand Doozy Pots is celebrating a nationwide launch in the US for the first time.

Created by former Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru and food scientist Kirsten Sutaria, the gelato is made from a combination of hemp and oat.

Since launching in Cleveland-based grocer Heinen’s in 2019, four flavors are now available in 371 Sprouts markets. They’re also coming to Erewhon and Jimbo’s on the West Coast.

Consumers can select their favorite flavor from a choice of Chocolate Mint Chip, Chocolate Raspberry Swirl, Banana Cinnamon Date Swirl, and Smooth Coffee. What’s more, they’re made from organic and fair trade ingredients.

Asda launches affordable vegan cheeseboard for Christmas

UK supermarket giant Asda has just launched a plant-based cheeseboard set for Christmas. It’s so “vegans can enjoy after-dinner indulgence too,” and is available for just £5.

On the board features alternatives to Blue Cheese, Mature Cheddar, and Cranberry Wensleydale. Lastly, it features a Jalapeno & Chili flavor that was newly developed for the supermarket.

In a statement sent to PBN, a spokesperson said: “We have worked incredibly hard with our dairy-free and vegan cheese supplier to bring customers what we believe is a delicious alternative to the traditional cheeseboard this festive season.”

Subway’s Plant In Blanket Sub

Earlier this week, Subway announced the launch of a vegan version of its Pig In Blanket Sub.

It followed soaring success last Christmas season, and features vegan sausage wrapped in vegan bacon and a sweet maple syrup glace.

You can find out all the details on how to get hold of one here