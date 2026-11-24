Deevana Hotels & Resorts, a leading Thai independent hospitality group, has committed to serving 45 percent plant-based proteins by 2030.

The group has yet to announce specific menu items, but has hinted that it will prioritize natural plant-based ingredients such as legumes and vegetables.

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As reported by Hospitality Net, Deevana collaborated with the international NGO Lever Foundation to develop the plant-based protein policy. The hotel group will increase its use of natural plant-based foods such as legumes, grains, vegetables, tofu, and mushrooms, while preserving culinary identity and “operational flexibility.”

Deevana noted that the update will better reflect guests’ varied dietary preferences and support a more inclusive dining experience. The group currently owns and operates five locations in Thailand, including three in Phuket and two in Krabi.

The new commitment to plant proteins has been incorporated into Deevana’s overall approach to sustainability, which includes waste segregation, water and energy conservation, mangrove planting, community support, and emissions reduction.

Deevana converts vegetable and fruit waste into a “fermented microbial water” for reuse, encourages reusable containers for food and drink, and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) organization-wide by the end of the year.

Narongveth Samargasevi, the cluster general manager at Deevana Hotels & Resorts, said, “Sustainability has always been about finding practical ways to do better across every part of our operations. Extending that commitment into our menus feels like a natural next step.”

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Hotels, plant-based foods, and sustainable certification

Adobe Stock Narongveth Samargasevi, the cluster general manager at Deevana Hotels & Resorts, said, “Sustainability has always been about finding practical ways to do better across every part of our operations.”

Earlier this year, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) introduced a new Food and Beverage Standard that requires companies to serve a minimum of 30 percent plant-based or plant-forward dishes before they can receive council certification. GSTC was also supported by the Lever Foundation.

As reported by ESG Business, Nick Cooney, the board director at the Lever Foundation, said the decision gave hospitality groups and companies “a concrete minimum to work toward in this important area.”

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