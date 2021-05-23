Reading Time: 2 minutes

According to data from a renowned dating app, the UK has secured the top spot for vegan dating for the second year in a row.

Veggly announced the country now has a staggering 45,633 users. Moreover, there are nearly 700 users per million people.

Vegan dating

Over the past two years, Veggly has grown rapidly. The app allows vegan and vegetarians to ‘match’ and meet.

Now, it boasts over 400,000 global users. In the UK alone, the user base has almost doubled over the past year.

Whilst the US has the most users with over 60,000, its overall higher population made it miss out on the top spot.

According to the data, The Netherlands is close behind the UK with 601 users per million people. Germany came third, Spain fourth, and Australia in at fifth.

Veggly growth

Alex Felipelli is the Founder of Veggly.

Speaking about the findings, he told PBN: “The UK is an excellent hotspot for herbivores looking for romance and new relationships… It’s also great to see lots of new vegan dating communities growing in other countries around the world.

“There has never been a better time to be a vegan looking for love!

“We will build on this success and continue to re-invest in Veggly further. The ultimate goal is to provide the best dating app possible for vegan and vegetarian communities, making sure everyone feels welcome and finds love.

“We will do everything we can to help these hotspots grow all over the world and build new ones by making the Veggly app accessible to everyone.”

New vegan dating app features

Building on recent growth, Veggly is also announcing the launch of a new feature. The teleportation setting allows users to meet more dates, even if they’re far away.

For example, a user in Los Angeles can connect with another in London by changing their location. Initial tests indicate this is a popular option for people visiting different places for trips, Veggly claims.

Moreover, the latest feature is available for free until June 2021.

You can find out more about Veggly here