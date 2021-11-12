Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eating high amounts of non-animal fats and vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of developing stroke, according to a new study.

Additionally, “a high intake of non-dairy animal fat, total red meat, and processed red meat was associated with increased stroke risk.”

The study, Dietary Fat Intake and the Risk of Stroke: Results from Two Prospective Cohort Studies, observed more than 117,100 Americans.

This was over a period of more than 27 years, within the Nurse’s Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.

Stroke study

They discovered that those who ate a “high” amount of vegetable fats had a lower total stroke risk. This includes plant-based foods such as olive oil, nuts, and seeds.

And despite this, those who ate a “high” amount of animal fats, were at an increased risk. To be precise, they were 16 percent more likely to experience it.

Those who ate more red meat were at an eight percent higher risk of having a stroke. And, those who consumed processed meat were at a 12 percent higher risk.

In a statement, lead author Fenglei Wang said: “Our findings indicate the type of fat and different food sources of fat are more important than the total amount of dietary fat in the prevention of cardiovascular disease including stroke.”