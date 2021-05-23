Reading Time: 2 minutes

A major UK newspaper has published an easy guide to transitioning to a plant-based diet, outlined by nutritionist Rohini Bajekal.

Detailed to a readership of millions, The Independent story offers helpful information for people transitioning to a plant-based diet.

Whole-food plant-based guide

A plant-based diet rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, is ‘one of the healthiest’ choices you can make, the Plant-Based Health Professionals UK expert writes.

This is in line with a plethora of studies that recommend a whole-food plant-based diet for its reduced disease risk capabilities.

Switching slowly is optimal, she adds, as this allows the gut microbiome to adapt to increased fiber.

Moreover, people new to plant-based eating can swap meat, dairy, and fish, for iron and zinc-rich foods such as tofu, tempeh, and beans.

What about protein?

The protein myth has long been pushed by the meat industry. This leads to many to worry that a plant-based diet will lead to deficiencies.

However, Bajekal explains, this is not an issue so long as you’re eating a variety of plant-based proteins.

She also suggests a daily serving of seeds rich in omega-3 such as ground flaxseeds and walnuts. And, a B12 supplement should be taken daily as well.

Animal agriculture

Lastly, Bajekal stresses the ‘horrific realities’ of the climate crisis. And, the connections between its acceleration and the animal agriculture industry.

Risks of further pandemics are equally linked to the way we farm and eat, she added.

Bajekal concludes: “Three in four emerging infectious diseases now come from animals, from transmission from the wildlife trade and factory farms. Unhealthy diets are one of the leading causes of ill health. And, reduce life expectancy as well as quality of life.

“…When it comes to plant-based diets, there is nothing to lose and everything to gain and the future looks exciting.”