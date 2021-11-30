Reading Time: 2 minutes

A man who struggled with chronic migraines for more than 12 years has successfully ridden himself of them due to taking up a plant-based diet, medical experts report.

The 60-year-old was advised to follow a plant-based diet rich in whole foods, known as the low inflammatory foods every day (LIFE) diet.

This consists of lots of nutrient-dense vegetables, namely dark leafy greens such as kale, cabbage, and rocket.

Man rids migraines on plant-based diet

The case was reported by the British Medical Association, in the peer-reviewed journal, BMJ.

Here, experts explain how the man – whose identity remains concealed – witnessed a soaring reduction in monthly headaches within just two months. They went from between 18 and 24 to just one. And this led him to reduce the preventative medication he was previously taking.

After three months, the patient had not a single headache.

“These results far exceed the goal of migraine treatment with medication, which is to reduce migraine frequency,” the experts explained.

Now, the man has been free from migraines for almost eight years.

Plant-based foods have incredible benefits for curing a host of medical issues

Are dark leafy greens the secret?

The man revealed he got his life back and is “no longer a prisoner in my own body,” The Guardian reports.

And he credits plant-based foods such as fruits, beans, oatmeal, and a daily “green” smoothie.

Moreover, the diet included a daily intake of at least 142 grams of raw or cooked dark leafy greens. Plus, a 942ml smoothie and reduction of whole greens and starchy vegetable oils.

He was also told to limit animal protein, dairy, and red meat in particular.

A professor of nutrition and food science told the news outlet how diet plays an important role in managing many diseases. Additionally, “some” foods are known to be migraine triggers.

“Bioactive compounds found in dark-green leafy vegetables and other foods might have an important role in the management of many diseases.

“But in order to make definitive statements and recommendations, considerably more research is needed,” they maintain.