Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to a new study, the number of people in the UK that consume plant-based alternatives is on the rise. And it’s women and millennials that are most likely to report consumption.

Published in Science of The Total Environment, The role of plant-based alternative foods in sustainable and healthy food systems: Consumption trends in the UK assessed data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey.

This was between 2008 and 2019, looking at more than 15,000 people.

Plant-based study

From the data, people reporting plant-based consumption rested at six percent between 2008 and 2011. Furthermore, the number grew to 13.1 percent from 2017 to 2019.

Over the decade, consumption increased by a staggering 115 percent.

Women were most likely to eat plant-based, according to the study. And within that group, millennial women between the ages of 24 and 39 were the highest vegan eaters.

Sustainable food system

The authors say the results support the hypothesis that plant-based foods are important in transitioning towards a sustainable food system.

“This highlights the urgent need to assess in detail the environmental and health impacts of large scale and population-wide consumption of plant-based alternative foods in comparison to their animal-based equivalents,” the study reads.