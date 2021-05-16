Reading Time: 2 minutes

Father-of-two Johann Ilgenfritz transformed his cancer diagnosis and credits switching to an alkaline vegan diet as the reason he was able to overcome it.

The former fashion photographer was forced to put his career on hold when he was told he had just twelve months to live.

However, it led him on a journey of self-discovery.

Cancer diagnosis

Now, thanks to a plant-based diet, his health has drastically improved – and even led him to launch a health-themed radio show, UK Health Radio.

‘It all started in February 2011 when I had a heart attack at the age of 46, a shock that was followed up by a cancer diagnosis.

‘It was a double whammy that I didn’t react well to – it put me into a complete frenzy. I stumbled into radiotherapy and had this very strange feeling of not being part of the process, he said.

At a cancer screening the following year, he was informed the disease had spread. Moreover, it resulted in seven tumors.

Alkaline vegan diet

Plant-based diets may help reduce the risk of developing cancer

As a result of the debilitating hospital visit, Johann began researching how he could actively ‘battle’ the cancer.

He came across the Nobel prize winner Dr Otto Wahlberg’s claim that cancer could not survive in an oxygenated, alkaline, cellular environment. This stuck with him, and he decided to change his lifestyle.

‘After reading it at 2 AM, I woke my wife and said to her: I’ve found a way not to die’, Johann added.

An alkaline vegan diet is a whole-food plant-based diet plan geared to avoiding processed foods, as well as most grains and coffee.

Moreover, you can eat high alkaline foods which include fruits, vegetables, seeds, tofu, and legumes.

Additionally, a range of studies and scientists claim the diet may help reduce the risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

UK Health Radio

Since his health transformation, Johann launched UK Health Radio in December 2012.

It features over 40 healthcare professionals who offer advice to 1.2 million listeners worldwide.

Johann added: “Simultaneously something else was growing: a deep-seated urge to help prevent the entire world from going through the hell that I had been through. That I was still going through and the unknown that still lay ahead.

“I wanted to – and now more than ever before -make quality and true health information accessible to everyone in one central space.”

