Reading Time: 2 minutes

A wealth of senior NHS staff at King’s College Hospital in London, UK have pledged to ditch meat and fish. This is as part of a campaign to encourage reducing meat consumption, as well as a new sustainability strategy.

Moreover, the campaign is run by the charity No Meat May and backed by acclaimed actor Joanna Lumley.

No Meat May

The campaign urges consumers to make the pledge to give up meat for four reasons. They include health, the environment, saving animals, and ensuring a more sustainable food system for all.

It’s seen record sign-ups this year.

Moreover, the 60 hospital staff join 65,000 others. Many cited the hit documentary Seaspiracy as a leading factor in persuading them to sign up.

Plant-based for health and the environment

Dr. Shireen Kassam is a Consultant Hematologist at King’s Hospital, and the founder of Plant-Based Health Professionals UK.

In a statement sent to PBN, Dr Kassam said: “Removing meat from the diet and replacing it with healthy plant foods is one of the best things you can do for your personal health.

“This includes lowering your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and maintaining a healthy weight…

“Adopting a vegan diet is one of the most impactful actions we can take as individuals to reduce our carbon footprint. And, play our part in addressing the climate and ecological crises.

“It’s actually never been easier. Supermarkets, restaurants, and public catering all now include vegan options. And, a varied, plant-based diet is anything but boring, rather it’s full of abundance and flavor.”

Hospital sustainability strategy

Moreover, No Meat May’s founder Ryan Alexander says COVID-19 highlights the links between animal consumption and public health crises.

He added: “We’re delighted that King’s College Hospital has chosen to take part in the campaign as part of their new sustainability strategy.

“We hope that more health professionals and business leaders will be inspired by this move. And, seek to implement campaigns such as No Meat May in their own corporate responsibility programs.”