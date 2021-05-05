Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Plant-Based Bundle has slashed its price by a staggering 98 percent.

The online bundle features more than 90 handpicked vegan ebooks, courses, and programs created by ‘the most talented influencers and professionals’.

The Plant-Based Bundle

It provides an eclectic range of plant-based resources, from bodybuilder Nimai Delgado’s Vegan Fitness Home Workout to PBN’s Vegan Parenting Guide.

There’s also a tonne of vegan recipes, as well as advice on weight loss, inflammatory foods, pregnancy, ethical businesses, and more.

The Plant-Based Bundle comes at an RRP of $4,222.82. However, readers can claim their 98 percent discount and download the entire collection for just $50.

The deal works out at $0.6 per ebook, which can sometimes retail up to $30.

‘Prioritize our health’

Klaus Mitchell is the founder of Plant Based News. He said: “If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to prioritize our health.

“The Plant-Based Bundle is a great way to make vegan nutrition accessible to everyone. And, there’s an entire ebook dedicated to vegan Nutella recipes. So what more do you need?”

You can purchase the Plant-Based Bundle for just $50 here.

