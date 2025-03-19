X
Gastroenterologist Shares Her Tips For Gut Health

Dr Angie Sadeghi appeared on Maxime Sigouin’s The Fit Podcast, where she discussed plant-based gut health

Photo shows Dr Angie Sadeghi, who was speaking with Maxime Sigouin for The Fit Podcast Gut health is a crucial part of overall health, and Dr Angie Sadeghi has shared some tips on keeping your gut happy - Media Credit: Maxime Sigouin / YouTube

A gastroenterologist has shared her top tips for gut health, which include embracing whole carbohydrates and cutting back on highly processed foods.

Dr Angie Sadeghi, a gastroenterologist, the CEO of the Institute of Plant Based Medicine, and a YouTuber, appeared on a recent episode of Maxime Sigouin’s The Fit Podcast.

Sigouin summarized the interview on Instagram: “The best diet for gut health is simple. Whole foods, high fiber, low saturated fat, and minimal processed foods.”

One of Sadeghi’s top tips is to embrace whole carbohydrates like bananas and sweet potatoes. She also recommended eating plenty of fiber and fermented foods, though noted that fermentation and probiotics aren’t cure-alls.

Sadeghi recommended avoiding overly restrictive diets like keto and other low-fiber meat-based diets. Chronic stress and excess cholesterol can also harm the gut’s microbiome, and research links gut health to almost every process in the body.

‘I became so much healthier’

Photo shows Maxime Sigouin and Dr Angie Sadeghi speaking on split screen for The Fit Podcast
Maxime Sigouin / YouTube caption

Food processing can have many benefits, but certain ultra-processed foods (UPFs) can be low in the natural fiber found in whole foods. For example, brown rice is far more nutrient-dense than white rice, and while both white and wholewheat pasta can be considered processed foods, the latter contains approximately 50 percent more fiber and slightly more protein.

Overall, studies indicate that plant-based diets are often higher in gut health-promoting fiber, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), folate, magnesium, and vitamins C and E. A recent large-scale study also found that vegans tended to have better gut health than omnivores.

On the podcast, Sigouin asked Sadeghi about how she first came to adopt a vegan diet. Sadeghi described the decision as “purely ethical,” and partly inspired by her dog, Jackie. “I love the animals, and I couldn’t image contributing to that kind of killing and torture,” she added. However, once she adopted a plant-based diet, Sadeghi noted several health benefits.

“When I went vegan for moral reasons, it was a tremendous life transformation for me, because I became so much healthier,” she said. “So my conscience [was] clear and my body got healthier, it was just like a win-win.”

