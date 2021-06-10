Reading Time: < 1 minute

A leading vegan restaurant chain is opening a ‘world-first’ 2D junk food spot in Amsterdam, which is promises will be both futuristic and ‘Instagrammable’. Each wall inside Vegan Junk Food Bar (VJFB) ‘s new restaurant will feature optical illusion designs.

This is with a view to taking guests ‘from reality into the world of art and fantasy’ whilst they dine.

Vegan Junk Food Bar

Currently, VJFB has four branches across Amsterdam, one in Rotterdam, and another in Barcelona.

But the newest outlet will look very different: and that’s because the complete interior is covered with 2D black and white artwork.

‘All the decorative elements will be picture-worthy’, the company claimed, to transform guests’ experience.

The new concept is coming to Amsterdam later this summer

Amsterdam’s 2D restaurant

The award-winning VJFB is yet to reveal when the restaurant will open its doors. However, it confirmed it launch later this summer.

VJFB offers a range of iconic plant-based junk food dishes, from loaded Freak Fries to the world-first Heppi Ribs.

The outlet has become famous for its whacky dishes, innovative cocktails, and bright colors.

As well as the new site, it also announced the launch of new Buba Drinks made with tapioca pearls. They’ll be available from the 2D site and include Ice Ice Coffee and Lychee Luv.

You can find out more about Vegan Junk Food Bar here