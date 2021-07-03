Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bad Vegan, the newly opened restaurant under Michelin-starred TV chef Tom Kerridge, is facing stark criticism from the leading animal charity, Viva!.

Whilst Bad Vegan in Camden, London, is ‘predominantly’ vegan, its side dishes and toppings are not.

As a result, it’s under fire for ‘capitalizing on the popularity of veganism’.

Tom Kerridge slammed

A Bad Vegan, the restaurant claims, is someone who is ‘committed to adding more plant-based vegan foods into their diet’.

But Viva! branded the restaurant’s name ‘misleading’ and says it’s missed the mark on the environmental and welfare issues of animal products.

It accused Kerridge’s fast-food joint of ‘clinging’ to veganism’s successes and criticized its marketing.

“What’s worst is they’re capitalizing on the popularity of veganism while perpetuating the same tired old myths such as ‘judgemental’ vegan stereotypes.” Faye Lewis, Viva! Head of Communications

Bad Vegan says it is not a vegan restaurant.

Moreover, its mission statement is to ‘introduce and sustain a greater level of plant-based vegan foods into people’s diets, whilst not alienating non-vegans’.

This messaging is ‘at best confusing’, the charity said.

Bad Vegan sells ‘predominantly’ vegan dishes but has come under fire

‘Disingenuous’

Head of Communications at Viva! is Faye Lewis.

In a statement sent to PBN, Lewis said: “They’re a restaurant aimed at meat reducers – so, say that.

“The use of the word ‘vegan’ is totally misleading. And, it makes their marketing tactics seem disingenuous.

“What’s worst is they’re capitalizing on the popularity of veganism while perpetuating the same tired old myths such as ‘judgemental’ vegan stereotypes.

“As a self-styled fake vegan brand, surely this is just a massive step backwards from an audience they are trying to align themselves with.

“It’s 100 percent acceptable to target plant-based alternatives to meat reducers. [But] their messaging actually hurts the vegan movement to claim to be radical while having non-vegan sides and toppings.”