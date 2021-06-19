Reading Time: < 1 minute

Magpye, a vegan pie company that first launched in a horsebox, has announced the launch of its first physical premises in Newcastle, UK.

Since debuting in 2019, founders Chris and Sarah Fryer relied on local customers to keep going throughout the pandemic.

Now, they’ve opened their first delicatessen in Grainger Market: Magpye’s Plant-Powered Pies, Plant Butcher & Deli.

Vegan pie company

It started with the local, then national delivery of the pair’s luxury vegan pies. Each pie is complete with organic vegetables and locally sourced ingredients.

Sarah told PBN: “The support we have received from our local customers during the past year has been unbelievable and really given us the belief we needed to open a physical premises to complement our online pie shop.”

They are both ‘ecstatic’ to unveil the premises in the city center.

Moreover, Chris added: “We have developed a new range of plant-based products that we think customers will absolutely love. It’s been fantastic to welcome our first customers to what will be a unique shopping experience and a first for Newcastle.”

Magpye launched the premises earlier this month

Magpye

The ‘plant-powered pies’ will be sold alongside a vegan butchers section. Here, customers can browse plant-based pepperoni, pastrami, ham, and kebab meat alternatives.

Moreover, there will be locally made vegan cream and butter available.

Despite the aftermath of COVID-19, more vegan butcher stores are opening in the UK. In February, Faux Butcher opened Nottingham’s first: and sold out within the first day.

You can find out more about Magpye here