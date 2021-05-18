Reading Time: 2 minutes

Iconic vegan drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash has teamed up with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on a campaign instated to support the city’s hospitality sector.

It comes after COVID-19 restrictions eased in the UK this week, allowing restaurants to seat people indoors.

Let’s Do London campaign

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK finalist took Khan to the Soho vegetarian and vegan hotspot, Mildreds.

The pair were the first to seat inside since the restaurant fully reopened after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed on May 17.

‘London is back open baby’, the star declared to their 828,000 Instagram followers.

Moreover, the meet-up was held to mark the launch of the Let’s Do London campaign, in conjunction with tourism body, Visit London.

‘Our chance to show them our support’



Sadiq Khan, who is Mayor under the Labour Party, says the campaign is a chance to support London restaurants that were hit by the pandemic.

‘It’s been hard to see so many restaurants struggle over the last year. Now is our chance to show them our support…Remember, the virus is still very much with us—so please follow the rules and stay safe’, he added.

Renowned celebrity chefs Monica Galetti and Angela Hartnett are also involved in the campaign.

Vegan drag queen

Aside from discussing the importance of keeping small businesses alive, Bimini said they talked about the importance of protecting LGBTQ+ spaces too.

‘We’re one step closer to being fully together again and the energy in the air is electrifying’, they said.

Moreover, Bimini revealed their favorite dish in the entire city.

The victorious dish is the Scrambled Tofu from Mildreds, they said in a video shared on the Mayor’s account.

Who is Bimini Bon Boulash?

The drag queen shot to fame when they appeared on season two of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK earlier this year.

Upon entering the legendary workroom, Bimini declared: ‘I’m vegan’. And, the star referred to themselves as ‘East London’s plant-based princess’.

