A marketing company is calling on vegan dairy brands to join forces in order to transform the global dairy market.

By ‘playing the dairy industry at its own game’, Ministry of Mylk is calling on vegan brands to sign-up to its collective to share knowledge and maximize growth.

Vegan dairy brands

‘Whilst the alt-dairy category is going from strength to strength, there’s still more work to do to promote the benefits of ditching dairy to consumers the world over’, the organization claims.

In creating a portfolio of vegan dairy brands, Ministry of Mylk wants to install new opportunities.

It comes after international dairy companies have dominated the market – with the help of hefty hand-outs from governments and corporations.

Ministry of Mylk hopes to take on global dairy companies by bringing vegan dairy brands together

Taking on dairy companies

Via its website, MoM says: “Following the same methods as the dairy associations, we aim to provide a forum for networking and knowledge-sharing in an environment of mutual respect and understanding.”

Companies signing up will have access to events, PR opportunities, and the chance to form business partnerships.

‘Playing the dairy industry at its own game’

A plethora of vegan brands are boasting enormous success this year – from Oatly‘s soaring IPO to Nestlé launching its Wunda pea milks in the UK and Europe.

Despite this, Ministry of Mylk says sales only account for a small percentage in ‘most markets’.

Moreover, it claims more needs to be done to accelerate growth.

