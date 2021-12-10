Reading Time: < 1 minute

The biggest grocer chain in the US is about to roll out the “world’s first” carbon-neutral eggs in a sustainable food system drive.

In partnership with Kipster Farms, Kroger is advocating an award-winning egg production system that was founded in The Netherlands.

The eggs are cage-free and Kipster claims to use the “higher standard of animal welfare.”

Carbon neutral eggs

Additionally, the feed Kipster Farms uses for its chickens is made from upcycled surplus foods from bakeries and other producers in the country.

Its practices also claim to minimize fine particle emissions, which are air pollutants caused by the likes of industrial facilities.

Chickens on the farm are raised in wooded environments with “plenty” of outdoor space.

This is part of the organization’s plans to create a food system where animals “do not pollute.” Rather, “clean up byproducts of the food production.”

In doing so, Kipster brands itself the only poultry farmer in the world with such a “high level of circulatory.”

Kroger x Kipster Farms

Rolling out across Kroger’s thousands of US stores later next year, customers can find the carbon-neutral product under the Simple Truth eggs label.

This is part of Kroger’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Thriving Together.

Kipster’s senior director is Brad Studer.

In a statement, Studer said: “Simple Truth is excited to partner with the innovative team at Kipster to further elevate our brand’s purpose to be a force for good.

“…[They] will be produced in a closed-loop system that aligns with the highest health and welfare standards for people and animals.

“These sustainable, zero-waste eggs reflect yet another milestone in Kroger’s zero hunger, zero waste mission to help create communities free of hunger and waste.”