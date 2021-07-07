Reading Time: < 1 minute

Higgidy, a British pie brand that unveiled its first vegan roll two years ago, is launching a new pastry product.

The Vegetable Samosa Vegan Rolls are launching in UK supermarkets Waitrose and Tesco in time for summer this year.

UK pie brand

The pack of six plant-based rolls contain spice cauliflower, carrot, chickpeas, and sweet mango chutney. Moreover, they’re wrapped in puff pastry topped with mixed seeds.

The products retail at £2.65, and the company describes them as ‘seriously snackable, family favorites’.

Customers can already find the new products in Waitrose and Tesco stores online.

Higgidy promises to offer a roll ‘for every occasion’ this summer

Higgidy

In 2019, Higgidy launched its Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls for Veganuary.

In a plant-based debut, the pie giant revealed it saw a ‘real oppurtunity’ to meet the growing demand for vegan items.

Managing Director Mark Campbell reportedly said he wanted to ‘put veggies front and center’ by avoiding using vegan meat alternatives instead.

Other plant-based products in the brand’s portfolio include its Spinach and Roasted Tomato Vegan Quiche and Spring Garden Vegetable Pie.

Additionally, it offers a Creamy Mushroom and Kale Pie – which is made using oat milk.

