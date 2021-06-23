Reading Time: < 1 minute

Subway’s tuna sandwiches were found to no contain no tuna DNA, according to scientists following a commissioned report.

The fast-food chain sent samples of ‘more than 60 inches worth’ to the lab after a study was ordered by The New York Times.

Tuna sandwiches

Scientists found ‘no amplifiable tuna DNA’ present in Subway’s samples.

Moreover, it could not identify what species the meat was.

A lab spokesperson tole the NYT: “There’s two conclusions. One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification.

“Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

And, according to The Independent, it was sparked by a lawsuit. Two women claimed the sandwiches were fraudulent because they contained no tuna, in documents filed in California in January.

Subway hinted at the allegations on Instagram

Subway denial

However, in a statement issued by Subway, the chain denied the claims.

It reads: “There is simply no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California.

“Subway delivers 100 percent cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps, salads that served to and enjoyed by our guests.

“Given the facts, the lawsuit constitutes a reckless and improper attack on Subway’s brand and goodwill. And, on the livelihood of its California franchisees.

“Indeed, there is no basis in law or in fact for the plaintiff’s claims – which are frivolous and are being pursued without adequate investigation.”