Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nestlé has launched new flavors of its plant-based Mindful Chik’n Strips, under its Sweet Earth Foods brand.

The expansion comes following consumer demand, and promises ‘globally inspired’ marinades.

Nestlé’s Mindful Chik’n Strips

The flavors include Shredded Seasoned Chik’n, which is tossed in a Mexican carnitas-style marinade. Moreover, there is the Seasoned Chipotle Chik’n Strips perfect for tacos.

Lastly, the range includes Shredded Korean Style BBQ which offers a ‘bold’ spicy and savory flavor.

Products are now available across the US, in stores such as Whole Foods, Meijer, HEB, Ahold, Sprouts, among others.

Plant-based chicken

Sweet Earth’s General Manager, Sara Wheeler, said: “Sweet Earth has always made it a priority to innovate and develop new, delicious plant-based foods that people can enjoy at a variety of occasions.

“We’re eager to meet the growing consumer demand for quick and flavorful plant-based alternatives. This expansion of Sweet Earth’s popular Mindful Chik’n line builds on our legacy of leading with variety.

“Given the rise of consumers cooking from home this past year and their craving for new twists to recipes they know and love, the chik’n options are a key way for flexitarians incorporate plant-based options into their at-home cooking.”

Sweet Earth Foods

Also under Sweet Earth Foods, Nestlé just announced the launch of some other brand new products.

They include Vegan Jumbo Hotdogs and Jerky, following consumer demand for more plant-based protein snacks.

Moreover, its Awesome Burger has had a reformation.

You can find out what stores near your stock Mindful Chik’n here