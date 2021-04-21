Reading Time: 2 minutes

UK tofu giant The Tofoo Co is set to release two new products, including ready-made scramble and tofu-based falafel.

This is according to reports from insiders and hints on social media.

‘Mystery’ release

Vegan Food UK declared ‘breakfast just got better’ on announcing the news. It posted a photo of the Scrambled Tofoo product.

Vegan Food UK is an online organization sharing vegan food news, reviews, vlogs, and more. It operates across multiple social media platforms, with a Facebook group, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Instagram account.

The Tofoo Co released a TikTok using what appears to be the same image shortly afterward.

It comes as the company announced it would soon unveil two new ‘mystery’ products.

Scrambled Tofu

The photo of the product used is the same as on The Tofoo Co’s website

The Tofoo Co will launch Tofoo Scrambled in Sainsbury’s ‘very soon’, Vegan Food UK claimed – retailed at £2.65.

Scrambled Tofoo is already labeled a ‘new’ product on the company’s website. However, it hasn’t been officially released yet.

Ingredients include nutritional yeast, sea salt, turmeric, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Moreover, it comes ready crumbled.

The Tofoo Co Falafel

Tofoo Falafel is not yet listed as a product on the company’s website. However, it will be a ‘first of its kind’ falafel made from tofu, Vegan Food UK claimed in an Instagram post.

Moreover, it will offer a ‘protein punch’ on the typical chickpea base. The 200g pack will retail for £2.50 at Sainsbury’s and Waitrose next month, it added.

The Tofoo Co is yet to confirm whether its two new products ‘coming soon’ are as Vegan Food UK suggests.

It comes after the company reported skyrocketing sales and expansion.

Last year, it announced it was expanding its factory to meeting growing tofu demand.

You can find out more about The Tofoo Co here