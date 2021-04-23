Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fast food giant Taco Bell has confirmed it is testing its own plant-based protein in partnership with Beyond Meat at one of its restaurants in California, US.

Customers can customize ‘almost every’ item on the menu using the vegan protein at no additional cost – and will continue to be able to once it’s rolled out globally in the future.

Taco Bell’s plant-based protein

The protein was crafted at the Taco Bell Test Kitchen.

Then at the tester store, customers are able to taste the Cravetarian Taco which contains the new plant-based meat in a crunchy corn shell.

It contains a blend of chickpeas and peas. And, it can be swapped into any dish, from chalupas to burritos.

It’s only available at the Red Hill Avenue site until April 29, or until supplies last.

Taco Bell currently offers a host of ‘craveable’ options with combinations of beans and potatoes.

This inspired the Cravetarian name to show how ‘no one should have to sacrifice bold flavors for their lifestyle’, a Taco Bell spokesperson told PBN.

It comes after the company launched oat-based vegan meat after trials in 2019.

Vegan taco

The Cravetarian Taco is certified vegan and comes in a crispy corn shell, which is available at $2.19

The vegan meat alternative is available for $2.19. Moreover, it’s AVA-certified vegan. And, substituting it in other menu items comes at no additional cost.

A spokesperson for the company added: “Taco Bell chose to team up with Beyond Meat as a category leader with a proven track record of attracting younger customers with its irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings.

“By testing and offering a wide breadth of meatless options, Taco Bell doubles down on its pledge to bring more innovation to the vegetarian space.

“Fans who are vegetarians, veggie-curious, and meat-eaters will be bound to find their next plant-based obsession.”

Taco Bell announced the news on Instagram

Beyond Meat

The vegan meat giant, Beyond Meat, announced a partnership with global fast-food favorites earlier this year.

It joined forces with KFC, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s to create ‘innovative’ plant-based protein menu items.

This came after a hike in customer demand, specifically among younger consumers.

Taco Bell says it will reveal specific timings about the vegan protein launch later this year.