Reading Time: < 1 minute

Subway has just announced some mammoth Christmas news. For the festive season, it is veganizing its iconic Pig In Blanket Sub, aka the P.I.B sub.

It comes with vegan sausages wrapped in vegan bacon, a sweet maple syrup glaze, served with tomato ketchup in select stores across the UK.

According to the brand, the Plants In Blanket Sub will “leave everyone wanting more.” It’s also “fully customizable.”

Subway’s Pig In Blanket Sub

The sandwich chain‘s latest Christmas creation launched yesterday, on December 1 after “months” of development.

Customers can choose to have the P.I.B Sub in either a six-inch sub, footlong, salad, or wrap. It’s dubbed to be “meaty” in taste while being 100 percent meatless.

It comes a year after Subway rolled out its successful Tiger Pig Sub on tiger bread. The brand celebrated strong hype for the meaty version but decided it wanted to offer something to its vegan and flexitarian guests as well.

And, it joins the festive menu which is available in-store and for delivery until December 28 while stocks last.

But it’s only consumers in the West Midlands who will be able to try it. This is because the P.I.B is only available in select stores including Birmingham, Coventry, and Wolverhampton.

Moreover, it is a limited-edition addition.